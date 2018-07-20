Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Issues Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.55, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY18 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

NYSE SWK opened at $139.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.