St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,387

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,379 ($18.25) to GBX 1,387 ($18.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.34) to GBX 1,430 ($18.93) in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.66) to GBX 1,350 ($17.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,495 ($19.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.55) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,367.90 ($18.11).

Shares of St. James’s Place opened at GBX 1,209.50 ($16.01) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.94).

In related news, insider David Lamb sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.90), for a total transaction of £168,900 ($223,560.56).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

