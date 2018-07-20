SRT Marine Systems (SRT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LON:SRT opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Wednesday. SRT Marine Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.44 ($0.76).

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and systems in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and internationally. Its automatic identification system is a ?mesh' network communications system technology, which uses a combination of GPS and VHF radio to enable real time, simultaneous data communication between multiple, independent entities providing information, such as identity, position, course, speed, and other customized data.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.