Spire Inc (SR) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Spire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of SR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,857. Spire has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.35. Spire had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $813.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $226,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

