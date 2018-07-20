Speedy Hire (SDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Shares of Speedy Hire traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02), hitting GBX 61.80 ($0.82), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,285,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,619. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 48.17 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.20 ($0.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Jan G. Astrand bought 50,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,385.18).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, site and traffic management, communications, survey, plant, lifting, safety equipment and ATEX, pipework and engineering, and rail equipment; power and pump equipment; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.