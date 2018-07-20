Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $399,880.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,028. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.98.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

