SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Position Lessened by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 7.3% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $307.28 and a 12 month high of $366.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.