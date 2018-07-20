SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 294.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,887 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded down $0.14, reaching $66.27, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,048. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $66.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

