SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Position Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,763 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 5.70% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $89,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 855,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 450,639 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 526,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,387 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded up $0.26, hitting $37.53, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 10,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,154. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.