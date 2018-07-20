SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Holdings Increased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,639 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 8.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 170,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 78,387 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 49,917 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,154. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.