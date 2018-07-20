SPC Financial Inc. Invests $587,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics traded up $0.28, reaching $46.94, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 135,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

