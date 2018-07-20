SPC Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6,041.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $186,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade traded down $0.07, reaching $57.42, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.