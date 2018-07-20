SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.59. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

