Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Kivell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,974.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock worth $965,492. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spartan Motors traded down $0.23, reaching $15.17, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $541.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

