Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.24.

Spark Therapeutics opened at $82.08 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.53. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

