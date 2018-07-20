Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.69%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,401,000 after buying an additional 380,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $72,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 600 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $43,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,145.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,903 shares of company stock valued at $356,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

