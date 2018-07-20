Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southside Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3791792670692 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

