Southern (SO) PT Raised to $45.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Southern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Southern opened at $47.92 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

