Sopheon (SPE) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Sopheon traded down GBX 10 ($0.13), reaching GBX 890 ($11.78), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251. Sopheon has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 708 ($9.37).

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Mobile, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. The company's Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, program portfolio, resource, and in-market management, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

