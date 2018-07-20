Sonoco Products (SON) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $248,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $622,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,184,837 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

