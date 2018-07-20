Sonic Automotive (SAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Sonic Automotive have been going up of late. The company has been focusing to expand its network of stores and grow its used-vehicle business to boost sales. Also, the company has been disposing of its excess inventory of used vehicles to lower its exposure to market pricing volatility. It also follows active capital-deployment strategies to boost shareholder value. Moreover, extending new vehicle warranty periods and adding maintenance features in the warranty coverage might drive revenues for the company. In the past six months, shares of Sonic Automotive have outperformed the industry it belongs to.However, Sonic Automotive has been witnessing a continuous rise in its Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, primarily due to compensation expenses, advertisement expenses, maintaining store locations owned and investments made for facility improvements.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 8,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,870. The stock has a market cap of $834.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Chairman O Bruton Smith purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

