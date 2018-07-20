Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Share Price

News headlines about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6436495207221 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.98, hitting $287.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,760. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $325.98. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $2,903,058.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

