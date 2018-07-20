Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) Stock Price

News headlines about ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2533673136996 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund traded down $0.32, hitting $14.29, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,836. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

