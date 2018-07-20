Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Share Price

News headlines about Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Check Point Software Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5530902286485 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies opened at $111.24 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

