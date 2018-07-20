Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Stock Price

News stories about Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Income Strategy Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 43.68766319699 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,604. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

