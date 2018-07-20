Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Share Price

Headlines about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2818941115391 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 699,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $931.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $219.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

