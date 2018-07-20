Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Stock Price

News coverage about BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BLUCORA INC Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2796938554614 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

BCOR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.04. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.65 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,975,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,516 shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,032,094.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,144,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,085. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.