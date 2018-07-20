Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Stock Price

News coverage about Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9153908555931 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,336. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

