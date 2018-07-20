Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ubiquiti Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.5815326789065 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBNT opened at $88.98 on Friday. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.