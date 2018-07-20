Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Price

News headlines about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.9910633915653 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $137.97.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

