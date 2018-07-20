Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) Share Price

News coverage about SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.9903548774346 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock opened at $0.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

