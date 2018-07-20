Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Price

Headlines about Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dynavax Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0475049952825 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 852,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,442. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $974.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

