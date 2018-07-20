Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TriMas (TRS) Share Price

Media coverage about TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriMas earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.6662185890673 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

TRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.88.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

