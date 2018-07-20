Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zogenix (ZGNX) Share Price

Press coverage about Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zogenix earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2936419859687 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,303. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

