Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fairmount Santrol earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2263331345134 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE FMSA remained flat at $$5.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Fairmount Santrol has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe.

