Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CBTX (CBTX) Share Price

Headlines about CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBTX earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.735732691144 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of CBTX traded up $0.08, hitting $33.45, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 51,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,314. CBTX has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $860.91 million and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

