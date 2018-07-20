Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Share Price

Media headlines about Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Estee Lauder Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0576159791731 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies opened at $140.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

