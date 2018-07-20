Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Autohome (ATHM) Share Price

News coverage about Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autohome earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.7455284877143 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.16.

Autohome opened at $101.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Autohome has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

