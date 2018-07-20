Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Athenex (ATNX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athenex earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5909255133278 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 11,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13. Athenex has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a negative net margin of 136.72%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $2,069,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 29,244 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $495,100.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,671 in the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

