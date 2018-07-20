Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Price

Press coverage about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1117059709661 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

LLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

LLL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $172.59 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $7,391,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 118,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.