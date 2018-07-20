Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KMG Chemicals (KMG) Stock Price

Media coverage about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.441274414006 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

KMG Chemicals traded down $2.30, hitting $74.36, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 7,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. KMG Chemicals has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.21%. KMG Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

In other KMG Chemicals news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

