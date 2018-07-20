Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hawaiian (HA) Share Price

News stories about Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.0522845006803 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Hawaiian traded down $0.30, reaching $37.45, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,724. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.30. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

