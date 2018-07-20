Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ditech (DHCP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ditech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7113951767973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Ditech opened at $5.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ditech has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.43.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter.

In other Ditech news, major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 204,000 shares of Ditech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $1,150,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Samuel Martini purchased 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $239,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ditech

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

