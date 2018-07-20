Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ditech (DHCP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ditech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7113951767973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Ditech opened at $5.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ditech has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.43.
Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter.
About Ditech
Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.
