Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price

News articles about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8079118245842 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $17.14 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $582.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,074.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,545.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,266 shares of company stock valued at $423,567. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

