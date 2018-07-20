Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Share Price

Headlines about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6822334879859 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 397,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 248.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

