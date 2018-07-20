Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carnival (CCL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.708419447738 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of CCL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Carnival has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

