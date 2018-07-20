Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Share Price

News headlines about Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6856093261094 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

NYSE RGR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,851. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of -0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $941,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,700. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.