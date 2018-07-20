Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock Price

News coverage about Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Power Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.7904343318475 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of OPTT stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.14% and a negative net margin of 1,306.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

