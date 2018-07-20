Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Share Price

Media headlines about Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kronos Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8086520270959 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 6,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,244. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.40. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

