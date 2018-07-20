Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kadant (KAI) Share Price

News articles about Kadant (NYSE:KAI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kadant earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9598512885831 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KAI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kadant has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $188,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

